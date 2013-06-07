A trade visitor chats with a Rolls-Royce representative at the biennial Asian Aerospace 2004 airshow in Singapore February 25, 2004. REUTERS/David Loh

LONDON Britain's Rolls-Royce (RR.L) has won a contract to supply engines and support 50 of Singapore Airlines' (SIAL.SI) Boeing Dreamliner jets in a deal worth $4 billion (2 billion pounds) at list prices.

Rolls, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines behind U.S. group General Electric (GE.N), on Friday said its Trent 1000 engine would power 30 Boeing (BA.N) 787-10X aircraft to be operated by Singapore Airlines and ten 787-8 and ten 787-9 jets flown by Singapore subsidiary, Scoot.

The 787-10X order is subject to Boeing deciding to go ahead with the project, SIA said.

SIA last week agreed to spend $17 billion to buy 30 AirbusPA> and 30 Boeing aircraft, underscoring the airline's bet on a pick-up in the struggling premium class market.

(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Sarah Young)