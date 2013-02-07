FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
PARIS European safety authorities said on Thursday they had certified the Rolls-Royce (RR.L) engine for the Airbus A350 EAD.PA, marking a key step in the development of Europe's newest airliner.
The European Aviation Safety Agency certified the Trent XWB engine in a ceremony on Thursday, an EASA spokesman said.
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.