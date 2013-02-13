Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
Aero engineer Rolls-Royce (RR.L) is set to announce on Thursday the departure of chairman Sir Simon Robertson and the appointment of his successor, Ian Davis, Sky News reported on Wednesday citing sources familiar with the move.
Davis, who sits on the board of BP (BP.L), will take over from Robertson after the company's annual meeting in May.
Sky News reported that Davis, a former McKinsey partner, had been in job talks with Rolls Royce for several months.
Davis is well known to Rolls Royce board member Iain Conn, who led the search for a successor to Sir Simon Robertson, the daily reported.
Conn also head BP's refining and marketing operation.
Davis' appointment is expected along with the British aerospace and defence group's reporting its full-year results on Thursday.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.