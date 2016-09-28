British government cuts stake in Lloyds to below 5 percent
LONDON The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.
LONDON British engineer Rolls-Royce appointed veteran M&A banker Ben Story to oversee its strategy and marketing, and Neil Crockett to develop its digital affairs, completing its new-look senior line up on Wednesday.
Rolls-Royce, in the middle of a major turnaround programme after a string of profit downgrades, said the two appointments would help the aerospace and defence firm respond more quickly to market changes and become more innovative.
Story has spent his career advising on mergers and acquisitions and financing transactions in a number of industries during his time at banks including Citi, Deutsche and Morgan Stanley.
Crockett spent 14 years at Cisco Systems and previously ran a national not for profit organisation designed to bring British-based digital businesses to market.
The appointments are the latest from Chief Executive Warren East who has embarked on a drive to turn around the group, making it more efficient. It named Daily Mail and General Trust's Stephen Daintith as its new finance chief last week.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle)
LONDON The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.
NEW YORK/BOSTON Most U.S. corporate bosses have stayed silent on President Donald Trump's immigration curbs, underscoring the sensitivities around opposing policies that could provoke a backlash from the White House.
MILAN Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Monday its end-2016 capital ratios will not meet requirements set by the European Central Bank as it prepares to launch a 13-billion euro (11 billion pounds) rights issue to boost its financial strength.