BUCHAREST Five people were injured in an explosion at a bread factory in the central Romanian city of Brasov late on Thursday and firefighters were trying to extract a person from the rubble, Deputy Interior Minister Raed Arafat said.

The explosion was caught on camera, as it occurred at a factory near a football stadium where a televised match was starting.

"Five people were taken to the hospital ... with burns," Arafat told local television station Antena 3, who said firefighters and ambulances were on site, with local hospitals alerted and helicopters on standby.

"Right now they are trying to extract one person from the rubble. We suspect more people are trapped under the rubble."

Arafat said ten people were estimated to have been working in the factory at the time of the blast.

The explosion comes days after a fire at a rock concert in a club in capital Bucharest killed 32 people and injured nearly 200, prompting massive street protests across Romania and leading to the resignation of the leftist cabinet of Prime Minister Victor Ponta.

Thousands of people were still protesting in Bucharest for the third day straight on Thursday as President Klaus Iohannis began consultations with political parties over a new prime minister.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Toby Chopra)