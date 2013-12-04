BUCHAREST Romania's parliament overwhelmingly endorsed an IMF-backed deficit-cutting budget for 2014 on Wednesday introducing new taxes and modestly raising public sector wages and pensions in the European Union's second poorest member state.

The bill will be sent to President Traian Basescu to be signed into law but he has said he will reject it because of a new tax on fuels deemed by some as damaging to the fragile economy.

"This bill quickly passed parliament because it's a budget that does not enforce cuts," Ponta told parliament.

Basescu can return it to parliament only once, prolonging debate, but he cannot ultimately prevent it from becoming law.

"The president could only delay and not curb adoption of the budget plan," said Vlad Muscalu, senior economist at ING Bank. "A delay by the president could see the budget pass through parliament only in late December."

"We see a limited impact on the currency as investors, rating agencies, the Fiscal Compact and the past crisis years are likely to limit the chances for massive fiscal slippages."

The ruling leftist alliance of Prime Minister Victor Ponta, which controls two-thirds of seats in parliament said it can approve the budget again before the end of the year.

Ponta's cabinet agreed the fiscal plan with the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission last month during a first review of the country's 4 billion euros aid deal, its third since 2009.

The government will raise the minimum wage, as well as pensions and some public sector salaries, but it will also raise royalty and excise taxes, and introduce new dues for special buildings and an additional tax on fuel.

The tax hikes and new levies have drawn criticism from Romania's business sector over sudden fiscal changes.

Centre-right president Basescu - Ponta's political opponent - said this week he would not ratify the cabinet's review of the standby IMF-led aid deal until the new fuel tax is removed.

As a result, the IMF said it would postpone sending the review to its executive board for approval until Romanian officials reach an agreement.

The standoff has hurt asset prices on Tuesday, with debt yields rising and the leu currency falling to a two-month low, but analysts expect downward pressure to be muted.

An IMF mission is due in Bucharest in January.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Radu Marinas; Editing by Toby Chopra)