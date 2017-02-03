Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
BUCHAREST Romania's Constitutional Court will announce on Feb. 7 when talks will start on challenges to a government graft decree, the court's president, Valer Dorneanu, said on Friday.
"As soon as we get all opinion, arguments on Feb. 7 we will decide a timing for talks," Dorneanu told reporters. "We (the court magistrates) will respect the constitution, the laws, our internal rules and our own conscience."
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.
DUBLIN Ireland's new prime minister will meet his British counterpart, Theresa May, for the first time on Monday to discuss Brexit and the political deadlock in the Northern Irish regional assembly.