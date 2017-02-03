BUCHAREST Romania's Constitutional Court will announce on Feb. 7 when talks will start on challenges to a government graft decree, the court's president, Valer Dorneanu, said on Friday.

"As soon as we get all opinion, arguments on Feb. 7 we will decide a timing for talks," Dorneanu told reporters. "We (the court magistrates) will respect the constitution, the laws, our internal rules and our own conscience."

(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Louise Ireland)