A pro-government protester holds up a baby owl and an image of Romanian President Klaus Iohannis depicted as a Nazi soldier of Hitler's paramilitary SS Schutzstaffel organisation in front of the presidential office in Bucharest, Romania February 6, 2017. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis walks outside the Presidential Palace to speak to government supporters protesting in front of it, in Bucharest, Romania February 8, 2017. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

BUCHAREST Romania's constitutional court said on Thursday it would not rule on a decree decriminalising some corruption offences that was introduced by the government but then rescinded following mass public protests.

The decree was referred to the court by national Ombudsman Victor Ciorbea on Feb. 3, two days before the ruling Social Democrats withdrew it.

"This decree does not exist anymore. It was scrapped (by the government," said court president Valer Dorneanu. "We start from the truth that the emergency decree no longer exists."

The withdrawal must still be approved by parliament.

Asked what would happen if parliament does not do so, Dorneanu said: "We don't judge based on suppositions."

(Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Catherine Evans)