BUCHAREST Romania's crackdown on corruption is having an unintended consequence: investment is slowing as many officials avoid approving projects lest they become the next target of the investigators. However, observers say, getting to grips with corruption will bring huge long term benefits to Romania, the EU's second poorest country.

The following are details of investigations opened in 2014, as announced by Romania's anti-corruption agency.

GRAFT INVESTIGATIONS:

Those investigated include:

Politicians - Finance Minister Darius Valcov, Prime Minister Victor Ponta's father-in-law, himself a member of parliament; lawmaker and former presidential candidate Elena Udrea; a former adviser to Romanian President Klaus Iohannis; lawmakers across political parties, mayors, county prefects.

Other officials: the former head of Romania's integrity agency, which checks politicians' wealth; the chief prosecutor in charge of fighting organised crime; a judge in the top court; doctors, school inspectors, traffic and border police, tax inspectors.

Business community: local businessman Ioan Niculae, Romania's richest man according to Forbes magazine; media tycoon and former politician Dan Voiculescu; heads of state-owned energy and transport companies.

IN FIGURES:

Data collected from hundreds of prosecutors' statements about investigations opened in 2014 suggest corruption may have cost the state, the private sector and private citizens 1.022 billion euros (755.43 million pounds) in the cases mentioned. The losses arose from alleged tax evasion, overpriced public works deals awarded without tenders, bribes, fraudulent handling of EU development funds and subsidies. Some of the investigations and trials are still underway.

BRIBES

A large number of graft cases involve mayors and city councillors favouring certain companies for public works contracts, and demanding a percentage of the deals as bribes. Various companies are also accused of bribing officials to turn a blind eye to significant tax evasion.

A clerk at the traffic authority was accused of taking a TV, two laptops, speakers, an mp3 player and clothes as bribes.

A local judge was bribed in cash, whiskey and trout. Another received free dental work, a one-week seaside holiday as well as 35 eggs and honey. Another judge received 83,000 euros worth of cash, food, house appliances and a cemetery shrine.

Another local prosecutor got construction materials, equipment and workers to build a holiday home on the river Danube from a businessman in exchange for ensuring his two firms were exempt from checkups. She also got garden flowers from another businessman.

Local administration officials were accused of receiving anything from bags of sugar to lamb, grilled chicken, rugs, smartphones.

Cars such as Mercedes, Audi, BMW and Volkswagens were also offered as bribes.

In all, 20 magistrates were sentenced for corruption last year, and 35 were sent to trial. Last year 1,138 people were convicted for high-level graft, a record high.

NOTABLE CASES:

Investigations focussed on rooting out corrupt magistrates, as well as graft involving public sector acquisitions and works, EU funds, tax evasion, health and education, property restitution.

A high profile investigation last year involved Ponta's father-in-law and other lawmakers in a case where roughly 43,000 hectares (106,000 acres) of forest was illegally granted to private third parties, causing losses to the state of 303.9 million euros ($330 million).

The chief prosecutor in charge of fighting organised crime was sent to trial on charges of abuse of power in a previous position on a property restitution commission. The commission granted compensation for land deliberately overvalued by 62.5 million euros. She denies wrongdoing.

This year, prosecutors accused Finance Minister Valcov of taking kickbacks worth about 2 million euros during his time as a provincial mayor. They also accuse him of making unlawful gains and discovered cash, gold bars and dozens of paintings, including by Pablo Picasso and Pierre Auguste Renoir, stashed away. He denies any wrongdoing.

