BUCHAREST Romanian prosecutors said on Friday they had launched a probe into Finance Minister Darius Valcov, accusing him of favouring a company for a public works contract in exchange for about 2 million euros while in his former post as a mayor.

Valcov had urged a committee awarding the contract to bend the rules in favour of the company, a statement by the prosecutors said.

Valcov told reporters he had not been charged but declined to answer any other questions while leaving the anti-corruption agency's office in Bucharest.

"Anti-corruption prosecutors have started a criminal investigation against Darius Valcov, mayor of Slatina at the time and currently finance minister, in connection with charges of abuse of power," the statement said.

"Evidence shows ... as a result of an understanding with a businessman, the suspect Darius Valcov received approximately 2 million euros (1.4 million pounds) during 2010-2013, part of this sum being received directly, in cash, and 2.48 million lei (397,500 pounds) through some firms as intermediaries."

