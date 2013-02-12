Romania's former Prime Minister Adrian Nastase addresses the media after exiting a courtroom in Bucharest in this picture taken late June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

BUCHAREST A Romanian court ruled that former Prime Minister Adrian Nastase should be released after serving just eight months of a two year sentence for corruption, but prosecutors have already appealed against Tuesday's decision.

Nastase's lawyers had argued the 62-year-old deserved early release because of his age and conduct. The court must publish its detailed ruling within 20 days, but no date has been set for the appeal and Nastase will remain in jail pending that hearing.

Nastase, premier from 2000 to 2004 and mentor to the current prime minister, Victor Ponta, tried to kill himself in June when police came to take him to start the sentence.

Romania hailed the case as proof it is getting tough on graft.

Nastase is the most senior politician to be convicted for corruption in Romania since the end of communist rule in 1989, but the Balkan country - which joined the European Union in 2007 - still has to convince Brussels it is really cracking down.

Ruling party lawmaker and Steaua Bucharest owner Gigi Becali was given a suspended three-year prison sentence on Monday for illegally detaining three people.

Brussels keeps the justice system under special monitoring and last month rebuked Bucharest for failing to meet demands to fully uphold the rule of law. Corruption concerns also keep it outside the passport-free Schengen zone.

There is some concern in Western Europe that the EU allowed Romania and neighbouring Bulgaria into the bloc too soon. They remain its poorest countries, with per capita wealth less than half the EU average, and are struggling to use money from Brussels to upgrade outdated infrastructure and catch up.

In Nastase's case, prosecutors said $2 million had gone missing from the state budget in 2004 when profits from an event organised by a state construction watchdog were used to finance his presidential campaign. Nastase lost the election to Traian Basescu, who is still president.

Nastase denied any wrongdoing and said the case was politically motivated.

