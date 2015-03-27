BUCHAREST Romanian anti-corruption prosecutors said on Friday they had seized 101 paintings including by Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol that former finance minister Darius Valcov is accused of buying with the proceeds of alleged crimes.

Valcov resigned this month, becoming the highest ranking politician to step down over corruption allegations levelled at figures in authority as Romania tries to shake off its reputation as one of the European Union's most corrupt states.

Prosecutors accuse him of taking kickbacks worth about 2 million euros (1.46 million pounds) during his time as a provincial mayor. They also accuse him of making unlawful gains after they discovered cash, gold bars and a French Impressionist painting in his safe. He has denied all wrongdoing.

The 101 paintings, including by Romanian artists, were found when premises in the capital Bucharest and elsewhere were raided, prosecutors said on Friday.

"There are clues they (the paintings) have been purchased by Darius Valcov through third parties with funds allegedly obtained by committing the crimes he is under investigation for," prosecutors said in a statement.

The artwork will be authenticated by museum experts, it said.

"After authentication, the paintings will be handed to the custody of a specialised institution which will even consider the possibility that they be exhibited until the criminal trial is finished and their legal status is determined," it said.

Romania's prosecutors and magistrates have won praise from Brussels for crackdowns that have seen many members of parliament face trial for graft-related offences.

Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Friday that the current minister in charge of absorbing EU development funds, Eugen Teodorovici, would be appointed as Valcov's permanent successor.

