BUCHAREST Romania's Regional Development Minister announced his resignation on Friday after a court handed him a one year suspended sentence for vote-rigging in a 2012 impeachment referendum against then president Traian Basescu.

"The prime minister took note of my resignation," Liviu Dragnea told reporters on Friday, adding the decision to convict him would set a dangerous precedent. Dragnea denied the charge.

In July 2012, Prime Minister Victor Ponta's ruling Social Democrats and their allies tried to oust Basescu from office. The referendum plunged Romania into a constitutional crisis.

(Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie; editing by John Stonestreet)