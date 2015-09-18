BUCHAREST Romania's ruling party and its key ally signalled their support on Friday for Prime Minister Victor Ponta, who faces trial after being charged with money-laundering and forgery, ahead of a party meeting next week.

Four senior sources told Reuters they would back Ponta to stay as the head of the government, a strong indication that the premier may try to cling to power and ride out the storm that his indictment has caused.

Ponta will become the first sitting prime minister in the eastern European country to stand trial for graft. He has insisted he will serve out his term, denying the charges and, in a Facebook posting, accusing prosecutors of fabricating the case.

The Supreme Court has scheduled Ponta's preliminary hearings in the trial for Monday, Digi 24 TV said.

While investors appear to have shrugged off the scandal for now, Romania is hoping to start talks shortly on a new standby aid deal with the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission after the current one expires.

The executive committee of the ruling Social Democrat (PSD) party will meet on Monday to discuss Ponta's future. The party is also due to hold a special congress on Oct. 11.

"We now need to send a fresh signal of backing," said a senior member of the PSD's 28-member executive bureau.

"On Monday, our executive committee is likely to present a resolution to send a clear message that we've chosen to keep this government in light of the new developments," he said. "Remaining in power can only be attained by having Ponta there as premier, otherwise we surely lose the government."

CONSEQUENCES FOR STABILITY

The interim head of the Social Democrats, Liviu Dragnea, has supported Ponta since the indictment but left open the door for him to quit in a television appearance on Thursday night and again at a local party meeting on Friday.

"I personally back Victor Ponta ... but we do need serious discussions (in the party)," Dragnea told local leaders from the city of Ploiesti, according to the state news agency Agerpres.

"This is a very difficult situation because there are very important consequences for the party and for the stability of the government and for the stability of the country."

Ponta has proved a stubborn survivor since taking office as the European Union's youngest prime minister at the age of 39 in 2012.

He has faced down a plagiarism scandal, accusations of being a spy, and graft investigations into associates including Adrian Nastase, a former premier who was jailed for corruption.

A senior leader of the UNPR, the Social Democrats' main ally, told Reuters: "We've always respected our pledges to our ally, the PSD, and we won't abandon this principle now in hard times. We stick with this government, we stick with Ponta.

"As long as there's no final and binding ruling ... there's no reason to say or do more at this stage."

Another member of the National Executive Committee of Ponta's PSD told Reuters: "Ponta has no reason to quit and we have no reason to be angry with him. He's been doing his job well as head of government."

"But I must admit," the source added, "the only surprise could come from his Facebook account, a scary way he's been using to communicate things of paramount importance. But again, he has no reason to leave the government."

