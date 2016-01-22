BUCHAREST Romania must update legislation to prevent graft and reinforce improvements made in a major drive against entrenched corruption in state institutions, a report by the Council of Europe’s anti-corruption watchdog said on Friday.

Romania is seen as one of the European Union's most corrupt member states and Brussels keeps its justice system under special monitoring, although it has praised prosecutors and magistrates for a recent crackdown on high-level graft.

The report recommended a series of measures that will be reviewed next year including making legal process more transparent, clarifying a campaign financing bill, introducing stricter criteria for lawmakers to prevent conflict of interest, accepting gifts and unregulated relationships with lobbyists.

In the last two years, prosecutors have launched investigations against some of the most powerful and well-connected people in Romania, where corruption deters investors and tax evasion and bribery are a drain on public finances.

Last year Prime Minister Victor Ponta was indicted for forgery, money-laundering and being an accessory to tax evasion and in November he resigned in the wake of a deadly night club fire that triggered massive street protests against the widespread corruption that has infected public administration.

The report said that, despite the crackdown, about a third of Romanians were still likely to have been asked or expected to pay a bribe.

"Romania has taken important steps to investigate and prosecute corruption," Council of Europe Secretary, General Thorbjørn Jagland, said.

"It now needs to develop a more robust and effective system of prevention which would address problematic situations even before they turn into a criminal conduct."

The report also urges authorities to clarify a system of immunity from prosecution. Under Romanian law, prosecutors need parliament's approval to investigate and detain sitting lawmakers for graft offences committed while in office.

Lawmakers have a patchy record of approving such requests. The report found that during 2012-2014 prosecutors filed 15 requests, with only nine approved.

The report also recommended a review of the process of appointing chief prosecutors to avoid political interference.

