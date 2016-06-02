Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
BUCHAREST A Romanian SMURD emergency service helicopter crashed on Thursday after carrying missions in neighbouring Moldova, killing all four crew, the interior ministry said.
It said an (Eurocopter) EC135, which lifted off in the morning from the northern Romanian city of Iasi in the morning, crashed near a forest in the Cantemir district.
Ministry spokeswoman Monica Dajbog said the accident occurred at midday, close to the border with Romania after a couple of short flights across the country to rescue an 85 year-old woman with pulmonary disease.
She said the helicopter was manufactured in August 2014, had its technical inspection on schedule in February 2016 and that the pilot had more than 4,000-hour flight time. Romanian television channel Digi24 quoted local officials saying unfavourable weather conditions with gusty winds, rain and overcast skies were reported at the scene. An investigation by Romanian and Moldovan authorities is underway.
SEOUL U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he would sound out ally South Korea on efforts to address North Korea's nuclear and missile programs as he arrived in Seoul on Thursday, including plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system there.
PARIS Sixty-nine percent of people in France want Francois Fillon to drop his bid to become the country's president, in light of a "fake job" allegation that has hit his campaign, according to a poll published on Thursday.