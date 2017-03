Eugen Darie (C) and Radu Dogaru (R), suspects charged with stealing paintings from a Dutch museum, are escorted by police as they leave a court building handcuffed after the first hearing in their trial in Bucharest August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

BUCHAREST A Romanian court sentenced the ringleader of a gang that stole paintings from a Dutch museum in one of the world's biggest art heists to six years and eight months in prison on Tuesday.

The paintings, stolen in 2012 and including two Monets and a Picasso, have yet to be found.

Radu Dogaru and gang member Eugen Darie, who are both Romanian, pleaded guilty earlier this year to stealing the artworks, which were insured for 18 million euros (15 million pounds), from Rotterdam's Kunsthal museum.

(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Catherine Evans)