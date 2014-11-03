Romania's Prime Minister Victor Ponta enters his car after voting at a polling station in Bucharest November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Romania's Prime Minister Victor Ponta and his wife Daciana Sarbu cast their votes at a polling station in Bucharest November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

BUCHAREST Romania's leftist Prime Minister Victor Ponta led the first round of a presidential election on Sunday, partial results showed, beating his nearest challenger, an ethnic German mayor backed by two centre-right parties.

Ponta was ahead with 37.5 percent of the vote, compared to his main rival Klaus Iohannis on 30.3 percent, with votes at 17 percent of polling stations counted. The result, which reflected exit polls released on Sunday evening, means the two would compete in a run-off due on Nov 16.

(Reporting by Radu-Sorin Marinas and Matthias Williams)