A woman walks past a banner of presidential candidate Victor Ponta, Romania's Prime Minister and leader of ruling leftist coalition, a day before the country's presidential elections in Sibiu November 1, 2014. Romanians are likely to move Ponta into the presidency in elections that start on Sunday, offering one of Europe's poorest countries political stability but raising concerns about judicial independence. A survey conducted by pollster INSCOP showed Ponta will get 40.6 percent of votes in a November 2 ballot, against 30.1 percent for his main challenger Klaus Iohannis, the ethnic German mayor of the medieval Transylvanian city of Sibiu and head of Romania's centre-right opposition Liberals. The banner reads: 'Victor Ponta the President who unites'. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti (ROMANIA - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS SOCIETY)

BUCHAREST Romanians seem likely to propel Prime Minister Victor Ponta into the presidency in elections beginning on Sunday, consolidating his leftist Social Democrat party's hold on power, but raising questions about judicial independence.

A former prosecutor and amateur rally driver who became the European Union's youngest prime minister two years ago, Ponta is expected to win the first round in a field of 14 candidates, but not by enough to avoid a run-off on Nov 16.

A Ponta presidency could bring more stability to one of Europe's poorest countries, which endured a painful recession and cuts during the global slowdown and made mixed progress in implementing economic reforms under an IMF-led aid deal.

As prime minister, Ponta feuded often with his bitter rival, the outgoing President Traian Basescu, which stymied policymaking. Ponta's attempt to impeach Basescu in a 2012 national referendum drew sharp criticism from the EU and sent the leu currency to record lows.

"Investors are very wary of Romanian politics causing selloffs in the currency," said Demetrios Efstathiou, the head of CEEMEA Strategy, Global Markets, at Standard Bank Plc.

"If investors feel that political risk in Romania is coming down, then it's possibly the elimination of the biggest risk for investors. So Ponta coming to power, his party controlling (parliament), I think it will be seen as positive not negative."

The Social Democrats, heirs to the Communists whose single-party rule was toppled in a 1989 revolution, have courted voters by restoring some of the pensions and wages for state workers cut under Ponta's predecessor. Ponta has pledged to hike pensions again next year, has cut value added tax on items such as bread, and cut an employment tax.

But his campaign was hit by setbacks as well. Basescu accused Ponta of working as a spy in the 1990s - a charge Ponta's camp rejected as a political smear. Ponta's father-in-law and other ruling party politicians were also hit by corruption allegations in the last weeks of the campaign.

LEADING OPINION POLLS

Without the check on power hitherto provided by Basescu, Ponta's rise has raised concerns he might tighten control over the judiciary and anti-corruption prosecutors.

Ponta rebuffed EU criticism in 2012 that he did not appear to respect the rule of law and democratic institutions, denying allegations that he put pressure on judges.

Ponta, and the new government he would help shape, might loosen fiscal policy and end the deal with the International Monetary Fund. The 4 billion euro agreement expires next year, has bolstered Romania's credibility with investors and nudged successive governments to reform.

Ponta has consistently led opinion polls over his nearest rival, the ethnic German mayor Klaus Iohannis, who is credited with transforming the Transylvanian city of Sibiu and is backed by two centre right parties.

The president of the Black Sea country of 20 million people carries out ceremonial duties but he also exerts influence on the executive, appointing the new prime minister, judges and prosecutors, and can stall government policy proposals. It is unclear at this stage whom Ponta might choose as a successor as prime minister if he wins.

"After the IMF agreement expires there will be two questions - will it be further extended?" Greg Konieczny, the manager of Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea, said in a recent interview. "But that will be a decision for the new government. And second, if it is not extended, then will the government keep behaving in a responsible way?"

