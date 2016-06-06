BUCHAREST Romania's leftist Social Democrats (PSD) emerged as the top party from nationwide local elections on Sunday, partial official results showed on Monday, boosting their chances to form a government after a parliament election this year.

Partial results from the central electoral bureau after counting 35 percent of polling stations, showed the PSD won most votes, or 45 percent for mayoral elections, followed by the centrist Liberal Party (PNL) with 35 percent.

Results showed that ALDE, a PSD ally got about 6 percent.

In municipal councils, the PSD got 42 percent and the PNL garnered 32 percent of the ballot.

