BUCHAREST The Italian director of two Enel-owned Romanian power utilities died on Thursday after what appeared to be a fall from the roof of his company's four-storey building in downtown Bucharest, the police said.

"We are investigating this suspect death. There's suspicion this person could have fallen from the roof. Someone notified us that a man was lying dead on the pavement next to the Enel building," a Bucharest police spokesman told Reuters by telephone.

The company confirmed that Matteo Cassani, 41, director of Enel Energie and Enel Energie Muntenia, had died but would not elaborate. "We don't know the circumstances of this accident. An investigation by authorities is underway," it said in a statement to Reuters.

Over the past decade, Cassani had held various management positions in the company's Romanian operations, majority owned by Enel, Italy's biggest utility.

Enel Energie supplies electricity to western Romania and southeastern counties near the Black Sea, serving 1.45 million clients. Energie Muntenia supplies power to the capital and counties north of the Danube river, with 1.1 million clients.

(Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Jane Baird)