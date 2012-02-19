BUCHAREST Two explosions injured 17 people at a nightclub in the northern Romanian town of Sighetu Marmatiei, emergency services said Sunday.

The first explosion ripped through the club in the early hours of Sunday, injuring seven. A second blast at the building several hours later injured another ten people, said Cornel Babut, spokesman for the local Maramures emergency office.

"Seven people were injured in the first explosion and another ten in the second," Babut told Reuters. "We are checking what caused it."

Some of the victims were evacuated by air to the capital Bucharest, about 650 km (400 miles) away along snow-covered roads, for specialist burns treatment.

