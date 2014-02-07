BUCHAREST Romanian Health Minister Eugen Nicolaescu is set to take over as the country's finance minister, the head of the Liberal Party said on Friday, following the resignation of Daniel Chitoiu from the coalition government on Thursday.

Chitoiu had resigned in a move two senior party sources told Reuters came after he lost the support of his Liberal Party in a policy row about rescheduling the bank debts of low income borrowers.

His departure is a sign of rising political temperature in a year when Romanians will vote for a new president and in a ballot for the European Parliament.

The liberals, who govern in a coalition with the leftist Social Democrats, also announced on Friday the resignation of Economy Minister Andrei Gerea, who will be replaced by a former defence minister. The party head, Crin Antonescu also designated a new health minister, and an interior minister, after a January resignation of the previous one.

The proposed appointments must be approved by Prime Minister Victor Ponta, but he is unlikely to oppose them.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Matthias Williams)