Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
BUCHAREST Romania's justice ministry scrapped plans for a bill on changing the criminal code, Digi24 TV said on Monday, after days of mass protests against a decree on graft forced the government to drop its own plans to decriminalise some graft cases.
"The ministry is not seeking to draft a bill to change and amend law No. 286/2009 regarding the criminal code and the law No. 135/2010 regarding the criminal procedure code," the ministry said in a statement, according to Digi24 TV.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
BRUSSELS EU officials see the start of Brexit talks on Monday as a sign Theresa May is accepting their format for negotiations but they expect no quick deals and are wary the prime minister may try to break with Brussels protocol.