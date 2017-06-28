BUCHAREST Romania's ruling Social Democrat Party unveiled a new government lineup on Wednesday, with a majority of outgoing cabinet ministers retaining their posts but with the finance and European affairs ministers replaced, leader Liviu Dragnea said.

"I don't have the feeling that I've won a prize," Prime Minister designate Mihai Tudose said.

"I was appointed by the party leader, by my colleagues ... to work for the country. My top priority would be to implement the governing programme."

Ionut Misa will replace Viorel Stefan as new finance minister, Victor Negrescu will be Romania's new minister-delegate for EU affairs and senator Mihai Fifor will become economy minister.

