BUCHAREST Romania could have a new government as early as Thursday if President Klaus Iohannis endorses economy minister Mihai Tudose as prime minister later on Monday, the leader of the ruling Social Democrats, Liviu Dragnea, said.

"If all goes well and the president approves the nomination, we can have a new government approved in parliament late on Thursday," Dragnea told reporters.

(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Andrew Heavens)