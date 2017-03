BUCHAREST The International Monetary Fund has agreed to a two-month extension of Romania's precautionary aid deal, Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Monday, allowing the European Union member to complete structural reforms including selloffs.

"The agreement, in principle, is a good thing," Ponta told reporters at the end of a two-week IMF mission to review Romania's deal. "Romania remains under the umbrella of the accord which will allow us to consolidate results, stability ... and investor trust."

(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Sam Cage)