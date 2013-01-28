BUCHAREST The International Monetary Fund has given Romania an extra two months to complete reforms including the sale of state assets before it has to move to conclude a new loan deal to prop up its struggling finances.

The European Union's second-poorest state, which sought IMF help after a credit boom ended in 2009, has enforced austerity to control its budget gap but failed to push longer-term reforms like privatisations and overhauling inefficient healthcare.

Prime Minister Victor Ponta told reporters that the current 5 billion euro (4.3 billion pounds) IMF standby deal - which had been due to expire in March and which the country has used none of - would be extended by another two months, giving it time to sell state companies. Romania would then seek a replacement agreement.

"The agreement, in principle, is a good thing," Ponta said. "Romania remains under the umbrella of the accord which will allow us to consolidate results: stability, exchange rate ... and investor trust."

Romania overshot last year's budget deficit target and has failed to sell off a host of inefficient state-owned companies, reform the healthcare sector or improve use of EU cash, which the IMF says is holding back the economy.

Previous doubts over the durability of the IMF support have sent the leu currency to record lows and Ponta's leftist government, which won a landslide election victory in December, says it is committed to a new agreement to keep the confidence of investors.

During the extension, the government plans to list a 15 percent stake in pipeline operator Transgaz ROTGN.BX and to pick consultants for initial public offerings in power companies Nuclearelectrica, Romgaz and Compania Energetica Oltenia.

"Transgaz will be done by the end of April, other listings will occur during this year, depending of what advisers say."

It has approved a budget plan for 2013 with a lower than expected economic growth estimate of 1.6 percent.

