Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
BUCHAREST Romania's President Traian Basescu said on Wednesday he will ratify a review of the European Union state's aid deal led by the International Monetary Fund, to send a signal of stability after the ruling alliance split the day before.
Basescu had previously refused to approve the deal review because the leftist government had negotiated with the IMF an excise tax on fuels and a plan to reschedule the bank debts of low-income borrowers - two policies he opposed.
Basescu has argued the fuel tax would choke the economy, while the loan plan was seen as a populist appeal to poorer voters in an election year.
The two measures are still likely to be implemented, but they will be taken out of the letter of intent.
"I will sign the letter of intent as soon as the government approves it, I hope it is today. The fast approval ... is a signal of stability," Basescu told reporters.
Romania has a 4 billion euro aid deal from the IMF and the European Commission, its third since 2009.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Matthias Williams)
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
PARIS Francois Fillon's party has apologised for tweeting a caricature of Emmanuel Macron, his main rival in the race to be France's next president, that Fillon himself admitted was anti-Semitic.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken around 30 percent of west Mosul from Islamic State militants, a commander of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday, as soldiers pushed further into the jihadists' territory.