PageGroup's profit up 11.7 percent on overseas growth
British recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported an 11.7 percent rise in full-year profit as overseas growth more than offset a continued cooling in the UK hiring market.
BUCHAREST The world's major central banks must phase out their unconventional monetary policies carefully, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
"Unconventional monetary policies that were decided by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, the European Central Bank and ... the Bank of Japan has had ... consequences on capital flows," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told a conference.
"The unwinding of these policies ... needs to be phased out carefully," the IMF head told the conference in Bucharest on Eastern Europe and Romania.
She said that the initial effects of unconventional monetary policies had been "massively positive," and that the degree and volume of spillover from unwinding them "very much remains to be seen and studied."
"It's a much more subtle game, how to continue and phase them out," she added.
BEIJING China unexpectedly posted its first trade deficit in three years in February as imports surged far more than expected to feed a construction boom, driven by commodities from iron ore and copper to crude oil and coal.
LONDON Insurer Legal & General posted an 11 percent rise in 2016 adjusted operating profit to 1.63 billion pounds, boosted by a strong performance in its retirement business, it said on Wednesday.