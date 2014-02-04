BUCHAREST Romania's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point to a new record low of 3.5 percent on Tuesday, likely ending a rate-cutting cycle that has seen borrowing costs fall by 175 basis points since July of last year.

The bank left the minimum reserve requirements for commercial banks' liabilities unchanged, after it surprised markets last month by cutting them for both the leu and foreign currencies, releasing liquidity into the market.

Both Governor Mugur Isarescu and deputy Governor Cristian Popa have said minimum reserve requirements would gradually be lowered this year.

The European Union state began its easing cycle later than its emerging European peers due to persistently high inflation. Tuesday's rate cut was in line with analysts' expectations.

