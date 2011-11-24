BUCHAREST Romania's opposition centre-left alliance, with a strong lead in opinion polls, would stick to the terms of an IMF bailout if it wins a 2012 general election, its leader said on Thursday.

The current centrist government of Prime Minister Emil Boc slashed salaries and raised value added tax to conclude a 20 billion International Monetary Fund-led bailout earlier this year and now has a fresh 5 billion euro, precautionary deal.

Boc and his Democrat-Liberals have less than 20 percent support in recent opinion polls and some analysts have questioned whether the opposition USL -- an alliance of leftist and centrist parties -- would stick to fiscal discipline if it took power.

"The USL has decided to keep the agreement with the IMF and have another precautionary deal with them. The experience we now see in Hungary is a good lesson," USL co-leader Victor Ponta told a meeting in Bucharest.

The party has more than 50 percent support in opinion polls.

Hungary broke ties with the IMF last year and went more than a year without an international financing backstop as the government chose unorthodox ways to shore up the budget and ignite growth.

It returned to ask for help from the IMF and the European Union last week to support the falling forint currency after a warning by Standard and Poor's that the country may lose its investment-grade credit score.

Ponta has repeatedly tried to topple Boc but five no-confidence motions have failed since the start of 2010. The USL also wants to impeach the country's President Traian Basescu, a close ally of Boc.

Parliamentary elections are due in late 2012.

