Romania's President Traian Basescu takes notes before the Parliament vote on suspending him over what the ruling Social Liberal Union (USL) says is his attempt to pressure judges and break the constitution, in Bucharest July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

BRUSSELS The European Commission expressed concern on Tuesday over the situation in Romania after the government's suspension of President Traian Basescu and a Constitutional Court ruling that backed the decision.

"I can say we are concerned... by the speed and the consequences of the decisions taken in the last few weeks," the Commission's spokeswoman told a daily briefing.

The EU executive has demanded that Romania respect the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary. Prime Minister Victor Ponta will travel to Brussels this week for talks with Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso.

Ponta's government took office in May and has taken a series of measures to broaden its power in the EU's second-poorest country, which is also in deep recession.

