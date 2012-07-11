Romania's President Traian Basescu takes notes before the Parliament vote on suspending him over what the ruling Social Liberal Union (USL) says is his attempt to pressure judges and break the constitution, in Bucharest July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

BRUSSELS Romania's Prime Minister Victor Ponta will try on Thursday to fend off EU criticism of his campaign to oust President Traian Basescu, which Brussels says jeopardises the rule of law and could block Bucharest's full integration into Europe.

Ponta travelled to Brussels on Wednesday, pledging to address any issues raised by his EU partners. He is due to meet European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and European Council President Herman Van Rompuy on Thursday.

He would leave EU officials "in no doubt as to my determination to uphold the Romanian constitution and European values", the prime minister said in a statement.

Ponta, a leftist, has made sweeping legal changes to force out his centre-right political rival Basescu. EU leaders say that risks reversing the ex-communist state's progress toward integrating deeper into the bloc, which it joined in 2007.

Romania, like neighbour Bulgaria, has faced an embarrassing regime of special EU monitoring of its institutions and corruption-fighting record, one of the factors that has kept it out of the EU's Schengen border-free zone.

EU Justice Commissioner Viviane Reding said Ponta's efforts to remove Basescu and other political moves risk undoing progress toward having the monitoring lifted.

"I see a great danger in the recent developments in Romania," she told journalists. "If there are not very reliable reassurances and concrete actions by the Romanian government with regard to the reestablishment of the rule of law, the country might lose the years in progress towards full integration into the EU."

Romania's parliament - dominated by Ponta's Social Liberal Union (USL) which took power after a Basescu-allied government collapsed in May - voted to suspend the president on July 6.

The government now hopes to make Basescu's removal permanent in a July 29 referendum. It has taken a number of other steps, including replacing the heads of both houses of parliament before Basescu was suspended, and replacing an independent ombudsman who can challenge emergency decrees with a party loyalist.

"DUBIOUS POLITICS"

The head of the European Parliament, Martin Schulz, who met Ponta on Wednesday, said his government's policies looked legal, but remained "very dubious from a political point of view".

"A prime minister with a big majority can change the constitution of his country, but he cannot breach our rules and our values," Schulz told French daily Le Monde.

"The rapid replacements that have taken place at the head of several Romanian institutions are, to say the least, surprising. As is the apparently structured and planned attempt to impeach President Basescu."

The dispute is only the latest clash between Basescu's centre-right allies and the Socialists, reformed heirs of the Communist party once run by one of the Soviet bloc's most oppressive dictators, Nicolae Ceausescu.

Ponta's camp says Basescu has abused the constitutional powers of a mostly ceremonial post to favour his allies.

Basescu's backers say USL is retaliating for this year's graft conviction of former prime minister Adrian Nastase, Ponta's erstwhile mentor, who tried to kill himself before starting a jail sentence last month.

Basescu may have won a victory on Tuesday when Romania's constitutional court upheld the parliamentary vote suspending him but said a referendum to remove him permanently would be valid only if more than 50 percent of voters turned out.

Ponta has called an extraordinary meeting of parliament to change the rules of referendums to take the court's rulings into account.

The threshold of 50 percent of all voters gives Basescu a good chance of survival despite popularity of around 10 percent. He survived in a similar referendum also launched by his Socialist rivals in 2007, when turnout was only 44 percent.

USL convincingly won local elections last month, but turnout was just 56 percent, a figure hard to match if Basescu's supporters stay home. Basescu launched his referendum campaign on Wednesday, saying he planned to actually win the vote.

"My battle now is not for a presidential chair but for democratic institutions," he said. "And my main goal is to win the referendum, even though this may look like mission impossible."

(Additional reporting by Ioana Patran and Radu Marinas in Bucharest and Ethan Bilby in Brussels; Writing by Michael Winfrey; Editing by Peter Graff)