BUCHAREST Romania's new government sealed parliamentary backing on Monday with a comfortable majority, giving it a mandate to keep an International Monetary Fund-led deal on track until an election in November.

Romania's left-leaning opposition ousted Prime Minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu's cabinet last month after a wave of public anger against spending cuts and tax rises, the second government to fall in just over two months.

The fate of austerity-minded governments in Romania is a warning signal to other central European countries that are cutting costs and face the wrath of voters.

Although the new prime minster, 39-year-old Victor Ponta, says he is committed to the 5 billion euro agreement with international lenders, investors are still wary of his proposals to ease austerity by restoring wages.

The government says raising wages should not have a significant impact on Romania's finances and it has an agreement with the IMF to do so in two steps from June as it seeks to ease the unpopular austerity programme.

"Today will mark a fundamental change in Romania's fate. I am the only prime minister that celebrated his adulthood after the 1989 revolution," Ponta said in a speech to parliament, a huge marble palace built by communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and finished after he was toppled and executed.

The collapse of the government and suspension of IMF talks pending a new cabinet sent the leu currency to a record low against the euro, though it recovered some ground as Ponta's team has stressed its commitment to the IMF deal.

Under its broader IMF deal, which replaced a previous 20 billion euro bailout, Romania targets a budget deficit of less than 3 percent this year, from 5.2 percent in 2011.

"We have managed from our position of an impromptu government to negotiate a letter of intent with international institutions that gives a message of stability," Ponta said.

RALLY CHAMPION

Ponta's Social Liberal Union (USL) says it controls 232 of the 460 seats in parliament. But it is a fragile alliance of three parties and it remains to be seen how its component parts from across the political spectrum handle being in power.

It also gained support from ethnic minorities and the National Union for Romania Progress (UNPR), which was part of the previous coalition, to give it a clear majority with 284 votes in favour and 92 against which could herald more stability in Romanian politics.

"This is a step forward," said Melania Hancila, chief economist at Volksbank in Bucharest. "As they are poised to also win parliamentary elections in the autumn ... such a move means that the measures that they plan would be further implemented."

The new prime minister, a keen sportsman and former national rally champion, marks a change of guard for his PSD party, founded chiefly by former communists and now the dominant force in the USL. But some analysts and opponents say he remains under the influence of its founder, Moscow-educated Ion Iliescu.

The economy - which shrank more than 8 percent in 2009 and 2010 - could slip back into recession in the first quarter and Ponta also has to hang on to the USL's popularity ratings of more than 50 percent until the parliamentary election.

"The new government is caught between a rock and a hard place - they have a lot to deliver but the economy can't support any fiscal expansion," said a Bucharest foreign exchange dealer.

(Additional reporting by Sam Cage and Radu Marinas; Editing by Alison Williams)