BUCHAREST Former Romanian prime minister Emil Boc stepped down from the leadership of the Democrat-Liberal Party (PDL) on Thursday, saying he took responsibility for the centre-right movement's massive loss in a local election.

Other senior members also resigned alongside Boc - leaving the party without its core management team as it prepares for a parliamentary election, expected in November.

Under Boc's coalition government, the Democrat Liberals cut jobs and public sector wages and raised the sales tax in 2010 to safeguard public finances, stabilise the currency and keep afloat an aid package led by the International Monetary Fund.

The party was so badly damaged by the austerity measures that Boc resigned as prime minister at the start of this year after countrywide protests. A subsequent government was toppled in a no confidence vote in parliament two months later.

The Democrat-Liberals were further pummelled in June 10 polls for local administrations, gathering about 15 percent of votes.

The current government's leftist-leaning Social Liberal Union (USL) alliance secured an outright majority, putting them in a strong position ahead of the parliamentary poll.

"Both the party's president and its other leaders are holding themselves politically responsible for the results of the local election," Boc told reporters after a tense six-hour party meeting.

Boc was elected mayor of the affluent northwestern Romanian city of Cluj on June 10 - one of the party's few wins. He said the Democrat Liberals would meet on Sunday to pick a date to vote for new party leaders.

