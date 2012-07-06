BUCHAREST Romania's parliament on Friday suspended President Traian Basescu, ruling that he overstepped his powers, setting the stage for an impeachment referendum and tightening the leftist government's grip on power.

Dominated by the ruling leftist Social Liberal Union (USL), the parliament endorsed a proposal to suspend Basescu after the government accused him of trying to pressure judges and of breaking the constitution.

The process is part of a wider political row that has paralysed lawmaking and raised doubts about Romania's ability to stick to its 5-billion-euro International Monetary Fund-led aid deal, hurting asset values.

It has also sparked concerns in the European Union, which Romania joined in 2007, about the future of EU-driven justice reforms and Romania's fight against graft.

The president is in charge of the country's foreign policy and nominates the prime minister, an important power given that the parliament is usually split into factions.

Although the role is in part ceremonial, Basescu was able to use it to influence the previous government's austerity policies because of his close links to the centre-right Democrat-Liberal Party (PDL), which led the previous government.

In office since late 2004, the rightist Basescu survived a similar attempt to unseat him in 2007 by a wide margin, but would probably lose his post if new legislation stipulating a simple majority of voters is enough to topple a president is enforced.

Here is how the impeachment process may unfold:

SUSPENSION

Parliament voted to suspend Basescu for 30 days with a simple majority. His duties are now assumed by the Speaker of the Senate, USL co-leader Crin Antonescu.

REFERENDUM

A nationwide referendum should now be held within a month to decide whether to impeach Basescu - if the vote is affirmative, a new presidential election will be scheduled.

About 18.3 million Romanians aged 18 and over are eligible to vote and there is no minimum turnout required. If it happens, the vote is expected to take place at the end of July.

Romanians will probably answer the question: "Do you agree with the dismissal of President Traian Basescu?"

According to current law, the referendum would need a majority of the entire electorate, about 9.1 million people, to say "Yes" in order to remove Basescu from office. It would be very difficult for the USL to achieve this number of votes, given Romania's typically low turnout figures.

LEGISLATIVE WRANGLES

The USL last month passed a law to make it easier to impeach Basescu. The new law, still being reviewed in the Constitutional Court, would make it possible for a simple majority of voters in a referendum to impeach the president.

The government has also approved an emergency decree, introducing the new simple voting majority rule. It is not clear whether the decree or the court verdict, probably due on Monday, will prevail. It is also unclear whether the Constitutional Court would be able to rule on the legality of the government decree.

If the new legislation is enforced, Basescu would probably lose the referendum. If half plus one of the ballots cast say "Yes", he would be considered dismissed.

ELECTION

If Basescu is impeached, the government would need to organise a presidential election within three months from the dismissal date, in which Basescu would not be able to stand. There is already a parliamentary election due later in the year.

(Reporting by Sam Cage and Radu Marinas; Editing by Andrew Osborn)