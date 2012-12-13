Prime Minister Victor Ponta, the president of Social Democrat Party, addresses an electoral rally in Craiova, 230km (143 miles) west of Bucharest December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

BUCHAREST Romania's president flew to Brussels on Thursday, his absence further delaying talks on forming a new government four days after elections, as his feud with the premier helped keep the country in political limbo.

Traian Basescu is reluctant to reappoint as prime minister leftist rival Victor Ponta, who tried to impeach him in July, but has limited options because of the latter's overwhelming victory in the Sunday parliamentary polls.

Basescu must hold talks with political parties before making a nomination. Though the leftist Ponta remains prime minister in the interim, the lack of clarity could delay talks on a new International Monetary Fund deal and unnerve investors.

"This is an useless tit-for-tat political game and Romania cannot benefit out of this," said Sergiu Miscoiu of the CESPRI think tank.

Ponta's Social Liberal Union (USL), which won a two-thirds majority in Sunday's election, was criticised by the European Union for undermining the rule of law in its failed attempt to remove Basescu from office.

Basescu said at the time he would never again appoint Ponta prime minister and he has made no clear signal since the election. Analysts say he may try to split the USL, an alliance of leftists, liberals and conservatives.

IMF TALKS

The dispute between the two men has delayed policy in the EU's second-poorest state, which is seeking a new IMF deal to replace a 5 billion-euro agreement that expires early next year.

A new government will also have to address long-term reforms such as selling inefficient state companies, using more EU cash to upgrade outdated infrastructure and overhauling healthcare.

Basescu will remain in Brussels until late Friday to attend European Council meetings, which will effectively put off talks with political parties until next week. With Christmas approaching, analysts said it could be 2013 before Romania has a new government.

Ponta is also in Brussels at a meeting of European socialists. While the leu currency rose on Thursday, reflecting a general expectation that Basescu will eventually ask Ponta to form a government, it still remains within 3 percent of a record low against the euro.

"A sort of negotiation could have already taken place," Miscoiu said. "Any delay is intolerable, we need a government and next year's budget approved soonish or risk harming IMF talks and negatively impacting the Romanian economy."

Political disagreements like the row between Basescu and Ponta have hampered Romania's development in the 23 years since the fall of communism and the country trails other emerging European countries like Poland and Hungary.

It roads and rail are outdated and slow, basic services like water and electricity cannot be taken for granted. The economy is recovering only slowly from a deep recession and is expected to grow 0.4 percent this year.

But the USL's big election win leaves Basescu with limited options. Politicians, diplomats and analysts say he may only be delaying proceedings before eventually accepting he has no choice other than to nominate Ponta again as premier.

He also has to tread carefully, because the USL's majority means it can suspend the president from office and seek his impeachment in a national referendum.

"We expect Basescu to eventually accept the obvious defeat and appoint Ponta," said Otilia Simkova, analyst at political risk consultancy Eurasia.

"This is not to say that he would do so enthusiastically."

(Additional reporting by Sam Cage; editing by Andrew Roche)