BUCHAREST Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta reappeared in Bucharest on Wednesday after an absence of nearly one month that has raised questions about his political future and the stability of the government.

Ponta checked into a hospital in Turkey in mid-June for knee surgery without informing the president or the Romanian public. His absence coincided with a criminal investigation by prosecutors into his past activities as a lawyer. The 42-year-old Social Democrat has denied any wrongdoing.

Romanian television showed Ponta arriving at the government building on crutches. Ponta made no comment to reporters but his Facebook page said he had informed President Klaus Iohannis that he would resume his duties as prime minister from Thursday.

Previously Ponta had said he would not return to Romania until he could walk unaided again.

Anti-corruption prosecutors say they are investigating Ponta on suspicion of forgery, money laundering and tax evasion. He says the allegations against him are politically motivated.

During his time away, Gabriel Oprea, head of Ponta's UNPR junior coalition party, has acted as interim prime minister.

Oprea recently teamed up with Romania's opposition in parliament to appoint a new foreign intelligence agency chief nominated by the centrist Iohannis, who defeated Ponta in last year's presidential election.

Ponta's Social Democrats boycotted the spy chief vote saying Iohannis had not consulted them before making the nomination.

That vote increased the risk of further cooperation between opposition parties and the UNPR which could topple Ponta's three-party coalition government.

Oprea has said he still supports Ponta and that his party backed the president's choice for spy chief in the interests of national security.

As well as dealing with the prosecutors, Ponta must also now try to revive an aid deal with the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission.

The deal was derailed by sweeping tax cuts championed by Ponta which take effect from 2016. International lenders say the government must take measures to offset the tax cuts to help safeguard financial stability.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Gareth Jones)