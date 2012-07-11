Prime Minister Victor Ponta (R) smiles after voting on suspending President Traian Basescu over what the ruling Social Liberal Union (USL) says is his attempt to pressure judges and break the constitution, in Bucharest July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

BUCHAREST Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta tried to assure EU leaders on Wednesday that his leftist government was fully committed to the EU principles of democracy and rule of law after drawing criticism for its attempt to impeach President Traian Basescu.

Parliament, dominated by Ponta's Social Liberal Union, suspended Basescu last week after his government pushed through a set of emergency decrees that broadened its power but drew fire for possibly skirting constitutional checks and balances.

Ponta will meet European Parliament President Martin Schulz later on Wednesday and Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and European Council President Herman Van Rompuy on Thursday.

"I will restate my unswerving commitment to democracy and the rule of law," he said in a statement ahead of his visit to Brussels. "I will leave them in no doubt as to my determination to uphold the Romanian constitution and European values."

(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Michael Winfrey)