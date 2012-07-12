BRUSSELS European Council President Herman Van Rompuy is deeply concerned about recent political events in Romania regarding independence of the judiciary and respect for rule of law, his office said on Thursday.

In a statement after a meeting with Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta, Van Rompuy's office said the EU Council president expects the Romanian government to address the concerns.

Ponta was in Brussels on Thursday to explain his government's efforts to oust President Traian Basescu in a scuffle over power in Romania.

"President Van Rompuy ... expressed his deep concerns about the current political developments in Romania," the statement said, adding that he encouraged Ponta "to address the issues identified by the (European) Commission as problematic".

