BUCHAREST Romania's government lost a confidence vote on Friday just two months after it took office, raising the prospect of months of political turmoil and questions over its austerity programme.

Here is some reaction to the news:

MARKET REACTION

Romania's leu fell 0.3 percent on the news to trade at 4.39 per euro, not far from all-time lows.

COMMENTS

KOON CHOW, STRATEGIST, BARCLAYS CAPITAL

"It is certainly not a good thing given that it means people will be looking for no improvement on economic policy, no re-engagement of the IMF.

"The end result seems to ... echo what we have been seeing in neighbouring countries in terms of a popular move away from the parties that are pushing for austerity.

"The things we are saying for those countries that are facing transition have to apply. Economies that have less of a challenge to stabilise themselves should be at the better end of the spectrum."

MIHAI PATRULESCU, ECONOMIST AT BANCPOST

"Romania's monetary policy should remain independent of what happens in the government. And the (opposition) USL has said will support the IMF deal.

"I don't think major financial pressure should follow the government fall. Most likely the central bank will continue the easing cycle.

"As the result was unexpected the leu depreciated against the euro, but the volatility will be short term. It all depends if Basescu will replace the government soon or wait."

OPPOSITION LEADER VICTOR PONTA

"In spite of an abusive system that uses any weapon, dirty and illegal, sometimes justice is done. Today justice was done."

"USL is willing to take responsibility to govern until elections."

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO, NOMURA

"This will arouse worry among investors about policy direction.

"Of course, the country is bound by the IMF programme but ... there will be perhaps some changes of stance."

OUTGOING PRIME MINISTER MIHAI RAZVAN UNGUREANU

"This was not my last word in Romanian politics."

(Reporting by Bucharest Newsroom)