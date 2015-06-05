BUCHAREST Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta rejected the president's call for his resignation, made after a criminal investigation was launched against him on Friday, saying only parliament could dismiss him.

Ponta was named as a suspect in offences including forgery, money-laundering, conflict of interest and tax evasion. Ponta denied wrongdoing and said the accusations brought against him on Friday had previously been put forward by his political enemies.

"I respect his public position but I was appointed in the job by Romania's parliament and only parliament can dismiss me," Ponta wrote in a Facebook post after a discussion with President Klaus Iohannis. Iohannis had called on Ponta to resign, saying his position was untenable.

(Reporting by Matthias Williams and Radu-Sorin Marinas; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)