BUCHAREST Romania's parliament passed a bill on Tuesday to scrap over 100 small taxes, at an annual cost to the budget estimated at 1.6 billion lei (317 million pounds), in the latest fiscal easing measure ahead of a Dec. 11 election.

Both the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund have repeatedly warned Romania's budget gap will overshoot the European Union's 3 percent of gross domestic product ceiling next year.

The bill, introduced by the leftist Social Democrat Party (PSD), eliminates a slew of small levies such as taxes for the commerce registry, for securing copies of fiscal records, fees for the issuance of temporary passports, fishing and sports fees, and environment fees for car registration.

The bill passed without an impact assessment and lawmakers did not specify the funding sources for the measures. They also voted to scrap public television and radio license fees, which are supposed to be independent from politics.

Critics of the plan to scrap the tax have said state broadcasters would effectively lose their independence as they become totally dependent on state budget finances.

Deputies from the Liberal Party, PSD's main political rival, have said they would challenge the bill at the Constitutional Court over the elimination of the license fees.

($1 = 4.1299 lei)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Tom Heneghan)