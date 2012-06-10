BUCHAREST Romania's governing leftist party won 57 percent of the vote in local elections across the country, an exit poll showed on Sunday, indicating it is set to win a clear majority in a parliamentary election later this year.

It is the Social Liberal Union's (USL) first electoral test since it came to power last month on a wave of discontent over austerity measures in the European Union's second-poorest economy.

The exit poll, by television station Realitatea TV, showed the former governing Democrat-Liberal Party (PDL) - which enforced austerity and was toppled by the USL - won just 18 percent.

(Reporting by Sam Cage and Radu Marinas)