MOMBASA, Kenya A Kenyan court on Tuesday charged three suspected members of a coastal separatist movement with the murder of four policemen who were butchered hours before this month's presidential election.

The four officers were among fifteen people hacked to death by machete-wielding gangs on what was otherwise a largely peaceful day of voting in an election that divided the country.

Police blamed the attacks on the Mombasa Republican Council, a group demanding a referendum on secession for the coastal region and which had threatened to disrupt the national ballot.

"The accused ... jointly with others not before this court attacked police officers who were on night patrol and used machetes to kill four of them," prosecutor Jami Yamina told the court in the port city of Mombasa.

Yamina later said the accused would also be charged with being members of an unlawful group.

The MRC has denied its members were behind the incidents.

Separately, a civil rights group accused the MRC of extorting money from public transport operators and small businesses based in its strongholds south of Mombasa.

"Our field officers have reported that young men claiming to be members of the MRC have silently started soliciting for taxes from local business people and threatening those who decline to corporate with dire consequences," Ali Juma Mbwana, a project coordinator at the Jitokeze centre, a local community organisation, said in a statement.

MRC Secretary Randu Nzai denied the allegation.

"If anything of that sort is happening, it has nothing to do with us. Those are criminals who should be arrested," Nzai told Reuters.

Police said they were unaware of such scams.

