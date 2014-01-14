European shares dip as Dutch vote and Fed loom, FTSE bucks trend
LONDON European shares fell on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. interest rate decision later in the week.
Rose Rock Group, an investment management firm backed by the Rockefeller family, has agreed to help develop a $2.5 billion (1.5 billion pounds) resort project in Vietnam.
The Rose Rock Group has entered into an agreement with independent firm Vung Ro Petroleum to develop the 200,000-square-meters resort community in Vung Ro Bay on the south central coast of Vietnam, the companies said.
The Vung Ro Bay development enclave will comprise several hotels with over 760 rooms, 4,300 apartments, 100 luxury townhouses, a variety of retail shops and 350 marina berths, they said.
(Reporting by Chris Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
LONDON European shares fell on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. interest rate decision later in the week.
LONDON British insurer Prudential reported a record 2016 operating profit of 4.3 billion pounds on Tuesday, as growth in its Asia and U.S. operations outweighed a decline in its domestic market.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve, which has struggled to stoke inflation since the financial crisis and up until now raised rates less frequently than it and markets expected, may be about to hit the accelerator on rate hikes.