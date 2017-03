A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW Rosneft (ROSN.MM) could be interested in Belarus' state stake in Mozyr oil refinery, Interfax news agency quoted Rosneft's head Igor Sechin as saying on Wednesday.

Belarus has said it wanted to sell its stake in the refinery, which has capacity of around 11 million tonnes a year.

Rosneft and Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM) already own over 40 percent in Mozyr via their Slavneft joint venture.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Alessandra Prentice)