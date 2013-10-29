MOSCOW Russian state energy giants Gazprom (GAZP.MM) and Rosneft (ROSN.MM) are in talks with Ecuador over plans to develop the country's hydrocarbon resources, a Kremlin factsheet said on Tuesday.

The document prepared by the Kremlin was handed out to reporters ahead of a meeting between the two countries' presidents. It said that state corporation Rosgeologia was also involved in the process but gave no further details.

Both Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin and Gazprom Deputy Chairman Alexander Medvedev were in the Kremlin on Tuesday. Gazprom did not reply to an e-mail seeking comment while Rosneft declined to comment on specifics but said that the company regularly looks at options in promising markets.

Ecuador has proven oil reserves of 8 billion barrels, less than one percent of the world's total. Venezuela, on the other side of South American continent, holds the largest proven oil reserves of almost 300 billion barrels, according to BP statistics.

Oil production in Ecuador, a member of The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, has been roughly steady at about 500,000 barrels per day since 2010 when the government asked oil investors to sign less-profitable service contracts or leave the country.

Last month, Petroamazonas, a division of Ecuador's state-run oil company, proposed fee-for-service contracts to a total of 31 companies as it seeks to boost production and increase reserves at 16 of its oil fields.

The government of President Rafael Correa revamped Ecuador's oil field contracts in 2010 by ordering joint-venture partners to become service contractors. Since then, Correa has focused on boosting oil output through heavy state investment.

Russia is the world's top oil producer, pumping near its current capacity of 10.5 million bpd. Rosneft is the largest listed oil company by output while its single biggest production unit is Yuganskneftegas with current output of 1.3 mln bpd.

