Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
MOSCOW Russia's top oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) said on Wednesday it had signed a $14.2 billion (9.1 billion pounds) financing deal to back its purchase of half of TNK-BP TNBP.MM from a consortium of Soviet-born billionaires.
Rosneft agreed a deal last year to buy Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP from its joint owners - the AAR consortium and BP (BP.L) - for $55 billion. In December it raised $16.8 billion in bank loans for the deal.
Earlier this week, banking sources told Reuters that Rosneft was scheduled to sign a $13 billion syndicated loan to back the deal.
Rosneft also said on Wednesday, its board agreed to expand cooperation with ExxonMobil (XOM.N) without elaborating. Rosneft and Exxon have already agreed to jointly tap hydrocarbon deposits in Russia's Arctic waters and in North America.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.