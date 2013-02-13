Company signage is seen on petrol pumps at a Rosneft filling station in Moscow December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW Russia's top oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) said on Wednesday it had signed a $14.2 billion (9.1 billion pounds) financing deal to back its purchase of half of TNK-BP TNBP.MM from a consortium of Soviet-born billionaires.

Rosneft agreed a deal last year to buy Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP from its joint owners - the AAR consortium and BP (BP.L) - for $55 billion. In December it raised $16.8 billion in bank loans for the deal.

Earlier this week, banking sources told Reuters that Rosneft was scheduled to sign a $13 billion syndicated loan to back the deal.

Rosneft also said on Wednesday, its board agreed to expand cooperation with ExxonMobil (XOM.N) without elaborating. Rosneft and Exxon have already agreed to jointly tap hydrocarbon deposits in Russia's Arctic waters and in North America.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)